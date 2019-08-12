Home

Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the gathering space at St. Boniface Church
355 Main Street
Kersey, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
355 Main Street
Kersey, PA
View Map
Donald R. Resch


1939 - 2019
Donald R. Resch, Sr., 80, of 1408 Million Dollar Highway, Kersey, died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois following a brief illness.
He was born on February 16, 1939, a son of the late Joseph and Martha Raffeiner Resch.
On June 1, 1963 in St. Mary's Church, he married Dolores Selle Resch, who survives.
Don was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of St. Mary's Church. He retired from Stackpole Carbon Company after many years of service. He especially enjoyed being outside, and could often be found riding his 4-wheeler. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He had a penchant for woodworking, and he enjoyed gifting his creations to his family and friends. He also enjoyed taking and sharing photographs, lovingly dubbed "Mr. Fuji" by his family.
In addition to his wife of more than 56 years, Dolores Selle Resch, he is survived by one daughter, Debbie Fritz and her husband Dan "Camel" of St. Marys; one son, Donald "Butch" Resch, Jr. and his wife Shelly of Kersey; and by one grandson, Daniel Fritz. He is also survived by his twin sister, Donna Cribbs of Kersey; and two sisters-in-law, Margaret Resch of Kersey and Janet Resch of St. Marys; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Joseph Resch; and by one sister, Marilyn Wennin.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald R. Resch, Sr. will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846 with Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the gathering space at St. Boniface Church on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 13, 2019
