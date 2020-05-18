Donald R. Sherry Sr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald R. Sherry, Sr., 82, formerly of St. Marys, PA died May 15, 2020 in Tell City, Indiana.
Born February 19, 1938 in St. Marys, he was the son of the late Raphel "Red" L. and Anna (Jeselnick) Sherry.
Don was a 1956 graduate of Central Catholic High School where he served as class president. He was retired from General Electric and was a U.S. Navy veteran. Don was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, a lifetime member of American Legion Post 213, the 40 & 8 and was an avid fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors.
Survivors include his children, Peggy (John) Greer of Tell City, Indiana, Jeff (Deanna) Sherry of Clarksville, Tennessee, Bob Sherry of Tell City; his daughter-in-law, Shelly Sherry of Tell City; siblings, Roseann (David) Kronenwetter, Dave Sherry and his fiancé Roni Wehler, Kathleen Lanzel, Barbara (Tom) Linder, Ray Ann Cribbs; grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Toni, Ella, Brittney, Courtney, Cameron, Caleb, Jordan, Bekah and eight great grand-children
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents is a son, Donald R. Sherry, Jr., an infant brother, Joseph and a sister Mary Koral.
Due to current state mandates, services will be private with burial in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved