Donald R. Sherry, Sr., 82, formerly of St. Marys, PA died May 15, 2020 in Tell City, Indiana.
Born February 19, 1938 in St. Marys, he was the son of the late Raphel "Red" L. and Anna (Jeselnick) Sherry.
Don was a 1956 graduate of Central Catholic High School where he served as class president. He was retired from General Electric and was a U.S. Navy veteran. Don was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, a lifetime member of American Legion Post 213, the 40 & 8 and was an avid fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors.
Survivors include his children, Peggy (John) Greer of Tell City, Indiana, Jeff (Deanna) Sherry of Clarksville, Tennessee, Bob Sherry of Tell City; his daughter-in-law, Shelly Sherry of Tell City; siblings, Roseann (David) Kronenwetter, Dave Sherry and his fiancé Roni Wehler, Kathleen Lanzel, Barbara (Tom) Linder, Ray Ann Cribbs; grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Toni, Ella, Brittney, Courtney, Cameron, Caleb, Jordan, Bekah and eight great grand-children
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents is a son, Donald R. Sherry, Jr., an infant brother, Joseph and a sister Mary Koral.
Due to current state mandates, services will be private with burial in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Born February 19, 1938 in St. Marys, he was the son of the late Raphel "Red" L. and Anna (Jeselnick) Sherry.
Don was a 1956 graduate of Central Catholic High School where he served as class president. He was retired from General Electric and was a U.S. Navy veteran. Don was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, a lifetime member of American Legion Post 213, the 40 & 8 and was an avid fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors.
Survivors include his children, Peggy (John) Greer of Tell City, Indiana, Jeff (Deanna) Sherry of Clarksville, Tennessee, Bob Sherry of Tell City; his daughter-in-law, Shelly Sherry of Tell City; siblings, Roseann (David) Kronenwetter, Dave Sherry and his fiancé Roni Wehler, Kathleen Lanzel, Barbara (Tom) Linder, Ray Ann Cribbs; grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Toni, Ella, Brittney, Courtney, Cameron, Caleb, Jordan, Bekah and eight great grand-children
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents is a son, Donald R. Sherry, Jr., an infant brother, Joseph and a sister Mary Koral.
Due to current state mandates, services will be private with burial in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020.