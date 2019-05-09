Home

McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Calling hours
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Calling hours
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Donna L. Perkins Obituary
Donna L. Perkins, 90, of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital with her family by her side.
Donna was born May 22, 1928 in Foxburg, to the late Carlyle and Florence (Wagner) Irwin.
Donna loved to go swimming and be around the water. She also loved going out to lunch and doing word search puzzles. She had four kitties that she loved dearly.
On July 14, 1948, she married her husband Raymond T. Perkins, who preceded her in death on July 4, 2006.
She is survived by three daughters: Debbie Kotula and husband, Ron, of Herndon, Virginia; Pam Hartman and husband, Garry, of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and Carla Krucelyak and husband, Mike, of Punxsutawney. Five grandchildren: Scott Baillie and wife, Andrea; Wendy Lewis; Mark Hartman; Nicole Boring and fiance, Joseph Kruse; and Brian Krucelyak; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her son in law; Bill Baillie.
In addition to her husband Raymond, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Baillie and a granddaughter, Tracy Hartman.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the funeral home with Michele Huey officiating. Private interment will follow at Ridgemount Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Daily Press on May 10, 2019
