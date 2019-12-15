|
|
Donna R. Marasco, 64, of 168 Terrace Road, St. Marys, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Abby Paslowski of Erie, after a brief illness.
She was born March 10, 1955, in St. Marys, daughter of Donald and Willdean "Pat" Burgess Wolf, who survive of St. Marys. Donna was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, Class of 1969. She was the owner and founder of Body Basics, was the Main Street Manager in St. Marys for 16 years, and was a real estate agent and appraiser.
On May 14, 1977, in the St. Mary's Church, Donna married Michael J. Marasco, who survives. She is also survived by two daughters, Abby Paslowski and her husband Jeff of Erie and Alison Lenze and her husband Paul of Edinboro; a sister, Marsha Sidoni and her husband John of St. Marys; a brother, Mark Wolf and his wife Mary of Houston, Texas; and by two grand-dogs, Stella and Sammie.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Vollover.
Donna was a member of the Sacred Heart Church and she enjoyed traveling. She was a devoted wife, mother, and daughter, and was compassionate and generous of her time for others.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Michael Ferrick and Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, concelebrating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Family Hospice Fund, Hamot Health Foundation, 302 French Street, Erie, PA 16507.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 16, 2019