William N Rupert Mortuary Inc
430 Mendenhall Ave
Knox, PA 16232
(814) 797-1233
Donna Ruth Neely


1935 - 2019
Donna Ruth Neely Obituary
Donna Ruth Neely, age 84, of Franklin, died early Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019 at Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys.
Born June 26, 1935 in Franklin, she was a daughter of the late John and Opal Simpson Mattern.
She married Eugene Charles Neely and he preceded her in death in 1989.
Donna enjoyed crafting and fishing and playing bingo and cards.
Survivors include three children: Eugene (Valerie) Neely of Okeechobee, Florida; Lou Ann (Ed) Gapinski of Johnsonburg and Tonya Judy of Clintonville; five grandchildren:  Jessica, Alison, Kari, Ryan and Megan and five great grandchildren.
Donna is also survived by a brother, Art (Linda) Mattern of St. Petersburg, Florida.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by numerous brothers, sisters and a son-in-law, Donald Judy.
At Donna's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Interment will take place at the Old Sandy Cemetery in Polk.
Online condolences may be sent to Donna's family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2019
