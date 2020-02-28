|
|
Doris A. "Sally" Carino, 88, of St. Marys, died on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Johnsonburg on Sept. 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Veronica (McAlee) Wolfe. She was married to William P. Carino. Together they celebrated 36 years of marriage until his death in 1992.
Sally was a 1949 graduate of Johnsonburg High School. After graduating high school she worked for a children's hospital as a nursing assistant in Buffalo, New York. Later she had worked in the St. Marys Area School District for School Project and Ames Department store retiring in 1991. She was a member of Queen of the World Parish, St. Marys.
She is survived by two sons, Jude A, Carino of Casper, Wyoming, and Paul S. Carino and his wife Lisa of Ashburn, Virginia; a daughter, Diane L. Fedder and her husband Kirby of Milton; six grandsons, Ira Fedder, Luke Fedder, Max Fedder, Anthony Carino, Dominic Carino and Marcus Carino; and three brothers, Joseph Wolfe of Kane, George Wolfe of Bald Eagle and David Wolfe of Johnsonburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Marys at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 29, 2020