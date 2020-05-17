Doris A. Malvarose, 92, a life long Brandy Camp resident, died suddenly on Friday May 15, 2020.
Born on August 16, 1927 in Brandy Camp, she was the daughter of the late Geremia and Corina Nasoni Pasi. Retired, Doris started out working at Brockway Glass. She then went to work at IPM in Ridgway for a number of years. Eventually she became the Post Master at the post office in Brandy Camp, a position she held for 12 years. She was a member of the Holy Cross Church in Brandy Camp for almost her whole life. Doris loved to jump in her car and take off, visiting with friends and family often. She loved to travel, eat out and go shopping. Perhaps her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They will miss her very much.
She is survived by two daughters: Mary Lane (Jeffrey) Youngmark of Weedville; and DeEtta Anne Rhed of Peoria, Arizona; a sister Anna Petrocchi of Kersey; two brothers: Ed (Gloria) Pasi of Brandy Camp and Irvin "Doc" (Marie) Pasi of Punxsutawney; four grandchildren: Nicole and Ashley Youngmark; Nicholas Carr and Ciara (Sean) Acton and two great grandchildren: Gianna and Liam Acton. Doris is also survived by three special nieces: Valerie Armanini, Renee Runco and Diane Bressler as well as other numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband Nicholas Malvarose who died in 1965; a sister Inez Penn; and two brothers, Angelo and David Pasi.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic a private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Force with Fr. Mark Mastrian presiding. Entombment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church 17764 Bennetts Valley Highway Force, PA 15841 or the Bennetts Valley Senior Center 149 Plum Street Weedville, PA 15868. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Daily Press from May 17 to May 18, 2020.