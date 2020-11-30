Doris C. Florio, 92, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 1029 Windfall Road, St. Marys, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Elk Haven, after a lengthy illness.
She was born December 10, 1927, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Edward and Anna Breindel Wilhelm. Doris was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, St. Anne's Society, and the Rosary Altar Society.
On November 3, 1948, in the St. Mary's Church, Doris married Michael F. Florio, who preceded her in death on July 26, 2005.
She is survived by five daughters: Janice Pfeufer and her husband Tony of St. Marys; Victoria Florio of Kane; Joyce Florio of St. Marys; Andrea Florio of St. Marys; and Elaine Viglione and her husband Dennis of St. Marys; two sons: Daniel R. Florio and his wife Donna and Joseph A. Florio, both of St. Marys; a daughter-in-law, Dolores "Lolly" Florio of St. Marys; 14 grandchildren: Steve Florio, Mike Florio, Ann Florio, Tony Pfeufer, Kate Engel, Matt Pfeufer, Mary Pfeufer, Emily Pfeufer, Becky Houy, Dan Florio, Debbie Rippey, Dori Van Beek, Francis Viglione, and Nicole Florio; and by 25 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Doris was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Florio; a son, Michael G. Florio; four sisters: Catherine Kreckel, Louise Young, Rita Bucheit, and Helen Bucheit; and by three brothers: Claude Wilhelm, Edward Wilhelm, and LeRoy Wilhelm. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday morning from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.