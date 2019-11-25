Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lanzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy B. Lanzel


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy B. Lanzel Obituary
Dorothy B. Lanzel, 84, of 480 Spruce Street, St. Marys, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor, after a brief illness.
She was born January 1, 1935, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Schatz Lanzel. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Dorothy was a retired employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company.
She is survived by three nieces, Barbara Sabo of Greensburg, Brenda Lanzel of San Antonio, Texas, Bonita Wingard of Salix; and by three nephews, John, Mark, and Paul Lanzel, all of St. Marys; and by great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three brothers, Hugh J. Lanzel, Ralph G. Lanzel, and in infancy, Raymond Lanzel. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Dorothy was a member of the Queen of the World Church. She enjoyed playing Bridge, golfing, reading, and cooking.
A Funeral Service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to .
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -