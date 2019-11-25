|
Dorothy B. Lanzel, 84, of 480 Spruce Street, St. Marys, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor, after a brief illness.
She was born January 1, 1935, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Schatz Lanzel. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Dorothy was a retired employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company.
She is survived by three nieces, Barbara Sabo of Greensburg, Brenda Lanzel of San Antonio, Texas, Bonita Wingard of Salix; and by three nephews, John, Mark, and Paul Lanzel, all of St. Marys; and by great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three brothers, Hugh J. Lanzel, Ralph G. Lanzel, and in infancy, Raymond Lanzel. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Dorothy was a member of the Queen of the World Church. She enjoyed playing Bridge, golfing, reading, and cooking.
A Funeral Service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to .
