Dorothy J. Luchs Gardner, 96, a resident of Ridgmont Assisted Living Facility and formerly of Luchs Road, Ridgway, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Ridgmont.
She was born Feb. 27, 1923, in Danville, daughter of the late Joseph Elmer and May Belle Shearer Diehl. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School. Dorothy was a retired assistant manager of the G. C. Murphy Company in Ridgway, retiring after 35 years of service. She enjoyed cooking and also worked at several area restaurants.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Sherrel Forringer of DuBois; three sons, Sam Luchs and his wife Sheri of Tionesta, Daniel Luchs, Jr. and his wife Sue of Frazier, Colorado, and David Luchs of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and by three step-children, Melvin Gardner of Ohio, Alice Fritz of Erie, and Carol Switzer of Daguscahonda. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was married to Sydney Forringer, who preceded her in death. She married Daniel Luchs, who preceded her in death in 1966, and Melvin Gardner, who died in 1996. Additionally, she was preceded in death by a step-son, Fred Gardner; five sisters, Mary Ellen Mallon, Elizabeth Fisher, Grace Reed, Alice Bennett, and Gladys Howard; and by seven brothers, Joseph, Alfred "Dean", Charles, Harry, Clifford, Roy, and Woodrow Diehl. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Dorothy attended the Church of Christ in Ridgway. She enjoyed sewing and needle point, and she loved her family, her garden, and going to camp in Bear Creek.
There will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ridgmont Assisted Living Facility, 675 Montmorenci Avenue, Ridgway, PA 15853.
Dorothy's family would like to thank the residents and staff of Ridgmont for the care and support they received during Dorothy's stay there.
