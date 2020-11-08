Dorothy K. "Dotty" Bauer, 91, of 149 Hemlock Road, St. Marys, passed away Friday, October 6, 2020, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home, after a lengthy illness.
She was born March 19, 1929, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Leander "Pete" and Esther Pearson Kronenwetter. Dotty was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1946. She was a retired secretary at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, retiring on June 3, 1991. Dotty was a member of the Queen of the World Church and the Rosary Altar Society.
On July 1, 1950, in the Sacred Heart Church, Dotty married Richard M. "Slug" Bauer, who preceded her in death on January 16, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, John Paul (Connie) Bauer of St. Marys; two sons, Daniel M. Bauer and his wife Diane of Southbury, CT and Timothy J. Bauer and his wife Lori of St. Marys; four grandchildren: Adam Bauer, Matthew Bauer, Timothy Bauer, and Marissa Woznisky; three great-grandchildren: Ari Woznisky, Nolan Woznisky, and Max Bauer; and by a nephew, Brian O'Sullivan of Delaware.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dotty was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret O'Sullivan; and by a nephew, Shawn O'Sullivan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of the World Church on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Thursday morning from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home Activities Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
