Dorothy S. Mulcahy, 97, of 424 Hall Avenue, St. Marys, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home following a brief illness.

She was born on January 29, 1922, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Gregory and Margaret Nissel Schlimm.

On June 28, 1952 in St. Mary's Church, she married Edward J. Mulcahy, who preceded her in death on December 3, 1995.

Dorothy was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys Catholic Schools, graduating in 1940 from Central Catholic High School. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and was a former employee of Stackpole Carbon Company and Widmann and Teah Drug Store.

She is survived by three children; Jeanne Mulcahy, James G. (Charlene) Mulcahy, and John P. (Lynne) Mulcahy, all of St. Marys, by seven grandchildren; Jared (Shandiz), Collin, Tristan (Andrea), Chelsea (Sean) Hvizdzak, Brendan (Amy), Shealin (Alyssa) and Ashley Mulcahy; as well as by six great-grandchildren; Lexis, Kaviyan, Arya, Kian, Harper, and Declan. She is also survived by one sister; Ruth Irwin of St. Marys, and by one brother; Harold Schlimm of Wilcox.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by four sisters; Mary Grace Zitzler, Margaret Eckert, Therese Secor, and Patricia Bauer, and by five brothers; Robert, John, Gregory, Harrison, and James Schlimm.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy S. Mulcahy will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Nurses Hospice, Sacred Heart Church, or to .

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements. Published in The Daily Press on June 24, 2019