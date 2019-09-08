Home

Douglas W. Dailey Sr.


1938 - 2019
Douglas W. Dailey Sr. Obituary
Douglas W. Dailey, Sr., 81, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of Brandy Camp and Stroudsburg, died Friday, September 6, 2019, at Elk Haven, after a lengthy illness.
He was born February 4, 1938, in East Stroudsburg, son of the late Chauncey and Nellie Reichel Dailey. Doug was a graduate of East Stroudsburg High School, Class of 1956, was a retired employee of AM&T Carbon, retiring in March 2001, and was also a retired employee of General Electric, retiring after 19 years of service. He had been a resident of Brandy Camp since 2002.
On March 1, 1958, in the East Stroudsburg Methodist Church, Doug married Ruth Ann Jennings, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Vickey Dailey of Ridgway and Robyn Dailey of East Stroudsburg; and by three sons, Douglas Dailey, Jr. of Stroudsburg, Randy Dailey of East Stroudsburg, and Shawn Dailey and his wife Lynn of East Stroudsburg. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Sigafuss and her husband Paul of Tennessee; and by a brother, Terry Dailey of Puerto Rico.
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by two brothers, Chauncey Dailey, Jr. and David Dailey.
In his earlier years, Doug enjoyed playing football, baseball, and basketball, and still enjoyed watching sports later in life. He will be remembered as a "people person" who loved his children and grandchildren.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Karen Trask officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 9, 2019
