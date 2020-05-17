Earl Alfred Woodard, 59 of Hideaway Road Brockport, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on July 23, 1960 in Ticonderoga, New York, he was the son of the late Earl A. Woodard Jr. and Louis Crossman Woodard who survives and lives in Ticonderoga.
On May 16, 2015 he was married to Dennis Scott Young and he survives.
Earl was employed in the hospital and the hospitality industry at various locations in the area. He was a peacetime U.S. Army veteran where he served as a medic. He was Catholic by faith. Earl loved to paint and had a true passion to help distressed animals. He truly had a heart of gold.
In addition to his mother and his husband he is also survived by his father and mother-in-law: Rose Mary "Toots" and Donald "Skip" Young of St. Marys.
A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Road Falls Creek, PA, 15840 or the Elk County Humane Society 1029 E. Eschbach Road St. Marys, PA 15857. Memorial donations may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Daily Press from May 17 to May 18, 2020.