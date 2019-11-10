Home

Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, Pa
Edith Rita Giazzoni


1924 - 2019
Edith Rita Giazzoni Obituary
Edith Rita Giazzoni, 95, of Byrnedale, died November 9, 2019 at Elk Haven Nursing Home after a four year illness. 
A daughter of the late Guerino and Onesta (Cesa) Dallasen, she was born on July 18, 1924 in Toby. On August 17, 1946 she married Geno Giazzoni who predeceased her on October 17, 1995.
Besides her parents and husband, Edith was preceded in death by: four brothers, Sam, George, Frank and Rudolph Dallasen; and three sisters, Mary Santo, Esther Buttery and Regina Gargas.
Survivors include: two children, James (Marie) Giazzoni of St. Marys and Kayleen (David) Stahli of Kersey; four grandchildren, Michael Giazzoni, Tina Fialko, Gina Giazzoni and Shannon Young; five great-grandchildren, Michael Giazzoni, Mary Giazzoni, Kendall Young, Casey Young and Rowan Fialko; a brother, Richard (Leah) Dallasen of St. Marys; and a sister, Virginia Newell.
Edith was a graduate of Kersey High School and retired from Pure Carbon after more than 45 years.  Living most of her life in Byrnedale, she was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was an active volunteer and member of the Bennetts Valley Senior Center.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, with Father Mark Mastrian, celebrant.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Catholic Church and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 11, 2019
