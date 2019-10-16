Home

Edna D. Crawford


1937 - 2019
Edna D. Crawford Obituary
Edna D. Crawford, 82, of 74 Erie Avenue, St. Marys, and formerly of Washington Street, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home, after a brief illness.
She was born June 25, 1937, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Albert F. and Julia B. Breindel Frey. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1955. Edna was a retired employee of SGL Carbon, retiring after more than 40 years of service.
On February 22, 1960, in the St. Mary's Church, Edna married John G. Crawford, who preceded her in death in 1971.
She is survived by two sisters, Sr. Joachim Frey, OSB of Erie and Rita Frey of St. Marys; five sisters-in-law, Ruth Frey of St. Marys, Delores "Toots" Frey of St. Marys, Sr. Maureen Crawford, CDS of Canton, Ohio, Betty Crawford of St. Marys, and Yvonne Crawford of St. Marys; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Edna was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Gregory; and by five brothers, Norbert G. Frey, Mark A. Frey, Joseph R. Frey, John E. Frey, and in infancy, Raymond J. Frey.
Edna was a member of the St. Mary's Church and the Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed knitting and playing Bingo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m..
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 17, 2019
