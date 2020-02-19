|
Edna I. "Gwen" Cole, 81, of Madison Street, Byrnedale, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Penn Highlands-Elk after a lengthy illness.
A daughter of the late Frank and Edna (Whitney) Kurt, she was born on April 7, 1938, in West Chester. On Dec. 10, 1964, she married Thomas G. Cole, who predeceased her on Nov. 8, 2019.
Gwen is survived by six children, Wendy (J. Carl) Altman of Barto, Frank (Brenda) Cole of Birdsboro, Thomas S. (Allison) Cole of San Bernardino, California, Brian Cole of Byrnedale, Ethan (Gail) Cole of Greensburg, Indiana, and Benjamin (Monique) Cole of Pottstown; twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edwin Fox of Colorado, and Frank (Peggy) Kurt of North Carolina; and two sisters, Bonnie (Gene) Edwards of Maryland, and Beverly (Ed) Teodozow of Kentucky.
Besides her parents and husband, Gwen was preceded in death by a son, Kurt Cole.
Gwen spent her time raising her family and working with her husband, Tom, establishing small churches wherever they lived. She truly loved to sing for the glory of God. A lifelong resident of Pennsylvania, she had lived the past 20 years in Byrnedale.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home, Penfield.
Funeral services will be held, 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, where burial will take place with her husband.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance, P.O. Box 48, Penfield, PA 15849, and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2020