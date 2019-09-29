|
Edna M. Buerk, 93, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 1499 Rosely Road, St. Marys, died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Penn Highlands Elk.
She was born on December 26, 1925, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Mathias and Mary Zimmett Herzing.
On June 19, 1946 in St. Marys Church, she married William J. Buerk, who preceded her in death on June 1, 1978.
Mrs. Buerk was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Central High School, class of 1943. She was a member of Queen of the World Church, where she was also a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She always enjoyed a game of cards with her friends. She also liked gardening, crocheting, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by three daughters; Sandra Coudriet, Louise Johnson and her husband Jay, and Patricia Poulliott, all of St. Marys, by one son; Ronald Buerk and his wife Joyce of St. Marys, and by 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother; Jerome Herzing and his wife Esther of St. Marys, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Edna M. Buerk will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA with Rev. Justin Pino, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elk Haven Nursing Home Activities Fund or to .
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 30, 2019