Edward C. Miller
1927 - 2020
Edward C. Miller, age 92, of Erie, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Born in St. Marys, on October 29, 1927, he was the son of the late Otto and Crescentia (Gahn) Miller.
He graduated from St. Marys High School and was employed by Stackpole Carbon Company, retiring in 1988.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene (Hacherl) Miller; brother, Donald O. Miller; and sisters, Ruth (Miller), Tuttle and Rita Miller.
Survivors include his son, William Miller (Mohini) of Erie; his daughter, Christine Sigety (Donald), of Bristow, Va.; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Home and Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Peace Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Our Lady of Peace Church
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
