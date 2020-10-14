General Edward Charles "Shy" Meyer, 91, former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, passed away peacefully at his home on October 13 surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.

Gen. Meyer was born on December 11, 1928, in Saint Marys, Pennsylvania, the son of Edward Leo Meyer and Cecelia Kosco Meyer.

He was a graduate of St. Marys Central Catholic High, Class of 1946. He attended the U.S. Military Academy, where, among other things, he excelled at lacrosse, becoming the All-American captain of the 1951 national championship team.

After graduating from West Point in 1951, he served in the Korean War earning a Silver Star and Bronze Star. When he returned from Korea to teach at the Fort Benning Infantry School, he met and soon married Carol McCunniff in 1954, beginning a beautiful adventure that lasted 66 years.

Gen. Meyer's career included two tours in Vietnam where he earned a second Silver Star, a Purple Heart, and a Distinguished Flying Cross. He moved on to various other commands, culminating in being promoted to Chief of Staff of the Army in 1979, becoming one of the youngest Army Chiefs in history. In this role, he focused on modernizing a force that had become depleted and demoralized in the years following Vietnam, coining the term "The Hollow Army." By the end of his four-year tenure, he had restored the Army's capabilities, cohesiveness and its sense of mission.

He retired from the Army in 1983 after 32 years of service. Following retirement, Gen. Meyer served on corporate boards, advisory panels and policy think tanks. His 20-plus-year presidency of Army Emergency Relief embodied his commitment to serving soldiers.

He loved God, his family, his country, St. Marys, and the U.S. Army.

Gen. Meyer was an Eagle Scout. He loved playing golf, hunting and fly-fishing.

Gen. Meyer is survived by his wife Carol Meyer; five children, Tom Meyer (Gretchen) of Asheville, North Carolina, Tim Meyer (Lindsay) of McLean, Virginia, Doug Meyer (Barbara) of Marlborough, Connecticut, Nancy Meyer (Michael) of Riverdale, New York, and Mary Stuart Meyer of Horsham, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Thomas, Christy, Lauren, Joshua, Caroline, Ethan, and Mia; and one great-grandchild, Kieran. He is also survived by a brother, James A. "Jake" Meyer (Mary) of St. Marys.

He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, J. Karl Meyer (Eileen) and George H. Meyer who died in infancy; two sisters, Marylou Hayford (Warren) and Paula Robinson (Mark); and his grandchild, Olivia Rose Meyer.

Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family. Services at Arlington National Cemetery are not scheduled at this time.

A public memorial event honoring Gen. Meyer will be held next summer in St. Marys.

Details will be forthcoming as plans are developed.

