Edward J. Greenawalt, 70, of 152 Siecker Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 17, 2019 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born July 1, 1949, in Ridgway, son of the late Bernard "Barney" and Rita Copella Greenawalt, Sr.
Ed was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1967. He was a former employee of Keystone Powdered Metal Company and retired from IUE-CWA Local 502 serving as Union President.
On March 16, 1995, in St. Marys, Ed married Jennifer M. Gerg, who survives.
He is also survived by the following children: Kristin (Jay) Burke, Allison Nussbaum, Tracy (Cal) Robinson, Taryn (Rhen) Greenawalt, and "His Little Guy", W. Sean (Sophie) Bennett. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; two sisters, Carol (Robert) Lininger of Emporium and Bernadine "Dean" Spong of Kersey; and three brothers, Robert "Joe" (Zita) Greenawalt of St. Marys, Tony (Brenda) Greenawalt of Kersey, and Bernard "Bernie" Greenawalt, Jr. of Kersey.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Eckert; and by a brother, Ronald Greenawalt.
Ed was a member of the Sacred Heart Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War, and was the recipient of two Purple Heart Awards. Ed was the President of the Vietnam Veterans Bucktail Chapter 720 and a member of the Purple Heart Foundation Chapter 519. He was also a member of the Fox Township Servicemen's Burial Detail and the Dagus Mines American Legion.
Ed was an instructor for Bucktail Archers Youth Archery. He also taught the Hunter Safety and Bow Safety courses for the Game Commission.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward J. Greenawalt will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
Full military rites will be accorded by the Fox Township Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Bucktail Chapter 720, PO Box 220, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 19, 2019