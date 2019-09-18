|
|
Edward L. Zuchowski, 68, a resident of Sena-Kean Manor in Smethport and formerly of Daguscahonda, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 following a lengthy illness.
He was born on August 18, 1951, a son of the late Edward and Virginia Himes Zuchowski.
Ed attended Ridgway area schools and worked for several years at Speer Carbon. He enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his son.
He is survived by one son, Duane Brendel and his wife Jackie of Oklahoma; and by one sister, Sandra Gabor and her husband Joe of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside committal services for Edward L. Zuchowski are being scheduled at Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville and will be held at the convenience of the family.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sena-Kean Manor in Smethport.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019