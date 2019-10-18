|
|
Eileen S. "Sneezy" Brennen, 94, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home, St. Marys, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the nursing home following a brief illness.
She was born on Wednesday, January 28, 1925, a daughter of the late Louis J. and Christina M. Mertz Schneider.
On May 3, 1969 in Erie, she married Regis "Preacher" Brennen, who preceded her in death on March 27, 1992.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as by two sisters-in-law, Grace Schneider and Myrna Schneider; and by her special friends, Pat Pfeufer and her husband Tom and John McMurray.
Mrs. Brennen was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1942 and a member of Queen of the World Church. She graduated from the Ora Jean Beauty Academy in Erie and from Fr. Bakers Our Lady of Victory Home in Lackawanna, N.Y. as a children's nurse. She attended Gannon University and Villa Maria University during the four years she spent in the convent. She was a member of the Oblates of St. Benedict, the Rosary Altar Society of Queen of the World and St. Marys Church and a member of the Cursillo. She was a very devoted and faithful Catholic. In her younger years, she greatly enjoyed golfing.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harrison and Mark Schneider; and by one sister, Florence Piccolo.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Eileen S. "Sneezy" Brennen will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA with Fr. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Queen of the World Church on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Queen of the World Benedictine Association.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 19, 2019