Eleen I. Grotzinger, 91, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 435 Evers Avenue, St. Marys, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Elk Haven, after a lengthy illness.
She was born March 16, 1928, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Elwood and Margaret Engert Smith.
Eleen was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1946. She was a member of the Queen of the World Church.
On October 7, 1947, in the Sacred Heart Church, Eleen married Herman A. Grotzinger, who preceded her in death on October 28, 2012.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Hoffman and her husband Michael and Julia Constable and her husband Rodney, both of St. Marys; a son, Thomas H. Grotzinger and his wife Donna of St. Marys; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and by two sisters-in-law, Diana Smith of St. Marys and Martha Eckert of New Jersey.
In addition to her husband and parents, Eleen was preceded in death by a son, Gary Grotzinger in 1972; a grandson, Thomas Grotzinger, Jr.; and by a brother, Wallace "Rocky" Smith. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Family and friends of Eleen I. Grotzinger are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Monday, November 25, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Elk County Humane Society, 1029 East Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to .
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 23, 2019