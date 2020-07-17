1/1
Elizabeth I. "Bette" Bleggi
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth I. "Bette" Bleggi, 93, a resident of Pinecrest Manor and formerly of Virginia Road, St. Marys, passed away, Thursday, 16, 2020, at Pinecrest.
She spent the last six years at Pinecrest Manor under the loving care of Dr. Caruso, nurses, and staff.
She was born December 23, 1926, in Dagus Mines, daughter of the late John and Lillian Green Wildnauer. Bette was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Kersey schools. She worked at Sears Roebuck for many years, Rainbow Kids, and was a homemaker. Bette was a member of the St. Mary's Church.
On February 26, 1949, in the St. Mary's Church, Bette married Francis V. Bleggi, who preceded her in death on December 17, 2018. They enjoyed 69 wonderful years of marriage.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Jean Serianni and her husband Dr. Richard Serianni of Beaufort, South Carolina and Julie A. Fannin and her husband Martin of Ridgway; and by two grandsons, Ryan Serianni of Charleston, South Carolina and Noah Serianni of Beaufort, South Carolina.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bette was preceded in death by four sisters, Helen Meyer, Florence Goldstein, Annabelle Wall, and Mary Gerg; and by two brothers, Stanley and Robert Wildnauer. She was the last member of her immediate family.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral and committal services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Pinecrest Manor, 763 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved