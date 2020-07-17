Elizabeth I. "Bette" Bleggi, 93, a resident of Pinecrest Manor and formerly of Virginia Road, St. Marys, passed away, Thursday, 16, 2020, at Pinecrest.
She spent the last six years at Pinecrest Manor under the loving care of Dr. Caruso, nurses, and staff.
She was born December 23, 1926, in Dagus Mines, daughter of the late John and Lillian Green Wildnauer. Bette was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Kersey schools. She worked at Sears Roebuck for many years, Rainbow Kids, and was a homemaker. Bette was a member of the St. Mary's Church.
On February 26, 1949, in the St. Mary's Church, Bette married Francis V. Bleggi, who preceded her in death on December 17, 2018. They enjoyed 69 wonderful years of marriage.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Jean Serianni and her husband Dr. Richard Serianni of Beaufort, South Carolina and Julie A. Fannin and her husband Martin of Ridgway; and by two grandsons, Ryan Serianni of Charleston, South Carolina and Noah Serianni of Beaufort, South Carolina.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bette was preceded in death by four sisters, Helen Meyer, Florence Goldstein, Annabelle Wall, and Mary Gerg; and by two brothers, Stanley and Robert Wildnauer. She was the last member of her immediate family.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral and committal services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Pinecrest Manor, 763 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
