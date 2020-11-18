Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Welder, age 83, of Bennetts Valley Hwy., Weedville, died unexpectedly, at home on November 15, 2020.
A daughter of the late Bruno and Irene (Cuneo) Canton, she was born on July 10, 1937 in Byrnedale.
Betty is survived by: her husband, Paul A. Welder of Weedville; a son, Randy Welder of Weedville; and two grandchildren, P.J. (Alyssa) Welder of Wheeling, West Virginia and Levi (Brittney Carter) Welder of Middleton, New Hampshire.
Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by: a son, Teddy Welder and a brother, Richard Canton.
Living all her life in Bennetts Valley, Betty was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, especially the tabloids, dinner out, and her greatest enjoyment was her grandchildren. Betty was notorious for her holiday decorations, not only of her home, but her many personal holiday adornments.
There will be no public visitation.
Private Funeral Services will be held by the family.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.