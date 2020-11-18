1/1
Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Welder
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Welder, age 83, of Bennetts Valley Hwy., Weedville, died unexpectedly, at home on November 15, 2020. 
A daughter of the late Bruno and Irene (Cuneo) Canton, she was born on July 10, 1937 in Byrnedale.
Betty is survived by: her husband, Paul A. Welder of Weedville; a son, Randy Welder of Weedville; and two grandchildren, P.J. (Alyssa) Welder of Wheeling, West Virginia and Levi (Brittney Carter) Welder of Middleton, New Hampshire.
Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by: a son, Teddy Welder and a brother, Richard Canton.
Living all her life in Bennetts Valley, Betty was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, especially the tabloids, dinner out, and her greatest enjoyment was her grandchildren. Betty was notorious for her holiday decorations, not only of her home, but her many personal holiday adornments.
There will be no public visitation.
Private Funeral Services will be held by the family.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved