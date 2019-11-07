|
Ellen L. Pistner, 76, of 158 Sara Road, St. Marys, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois, after a brief illness.
She was born September 27, 1943, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Reynold and Leona Ives Johnson. Ellen was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School, Class of 1961. She was a former employee of Elk Regional Health Center, working in the cafeteria.
On April 29, 1967, in the Sacred Heart Church, Ellen married John "Jack" A. Pistner, who survives. She is also survived by three sons, Jon Pistner and his significant other, Magdalena Kostic, of Sarasota, Florida, Jeff Pistner and his wife, Lori, of St. Marys, and Patrick Pistner and his wife, Amy, of Sarasota, Florida; eight grandchildren, Ari Pistner, Nick Pistner, Zack Pistner, Josh Pistner, Alex Pistner, Rylie Pistner, Sidney Pistner, and Remy Pistner; and by a brother, Donald Johnson of Florida.
In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by a sister, Arvilla Krise; and by a brother, George Johnson, Sr.
Ellen was confirmed as a Catholic and a member of the Queen of the World Church. She enjoyed playing Cinch, Pinochle, and Bingo. She loved going camping and to Florida, but most of all, Ellen loved her grandchildren.
Family and friends of Ellen L. Pistner are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, or to – Erie, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2019