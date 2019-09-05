Home

Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Ellen P. Asti


1947 - 2019
Ellen P. Asti Obituary
Ellen P. Asti, 72, of 923 Hickory Road, St. Marys, died suddenly on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Penn Highlands Elk.
She was born on March 4, 1947, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Eleanor Tyler Yetzer.
On January 13, 1968 in Queen of the World Church, she married Donald K. Asti, who survives of St. Marys, and together for 51 years, they shared the love of a lifetime. 
Ellie was a member of Queen of the World Church and a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, Class of 1964. She retired from Bannon and Assoc. after several years of service. She loved puzzling, her tablet, and trips to Salamanca. She also enjoyed going to lunch with her friends. She especially loved spending time with her two dogs, Rylee and Lola, who were constant companions to her. A caring wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be dearly missed by her husband and family.
In addition to her husband of more than 51 years, Donald K. Asti, she is survived by two daughters, Dawn "Buffy" Michael and her husband David of Johnsonburg and Ashley Asti and her companion Chris Shaw of Treasure Lake; and by two sons, Daniel Asti of Pittsburgh and Michael Asti and his wife Shelley of Sarver. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Josh, Emily, Alec, and Tyler.
Funeral and committal services for Ellen P. Asti will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridgway Animal Haven, 20 Rocky Top Road, Ridgway, PA 15853.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 6, 2019
