Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queen of the World Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of the World Church
Ermont M. Herzing


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ermont M. Herzing Obituary
Ermont M. Herzing, 91, of Spruce Street, St. Marys, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Penn Highlands Elk, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.
She was born May 5, 1927, in Force, daughter of the late Charles and Pearl Berti DeLullo. She was a lifelong resident of the area.
On April 20, 1949, in the St. Boniface Church, Ermont married LeRoy R. "Buzz" Herzing, who preceded her in death on June 10, 2005.
She is survived by three daughters: Jeanne Troha of St. Marys, Barbara Murry of Berryville, Virginia; and Mary Lynn Smith and her husband, Ray, of St. Marys; a son, Michael G. Herzing and his wife, Sharon, of St. Marys; 11 grandchildren: Adam Herzing, Jennifer Richards, Emily Ono, Carrie Takarsh, Kristen Ricupero, Michael Troha, Ray "RJ" Smith III, Lucas Smith, Tracey Covac, Charley Murry, and William Murry; 21 great-grandchildren; and by a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Guido and her husband, Anthony, of DuBois.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ermont was preceded in death by five sisters, Esther Saputo, Josephine Ford, Aileen DeLullo, Veronica Dobson, and Rose Maholtz; and by four brothers, Pat, Daniel, Louis, and David DeLullo.
Ermont was a member of the Queen of the World Church, the Oblates of St. Benedict, and the Rosary Altar Society.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Jeffery Noble, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Queen of the World Church on Thursday morning, from 10 until 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Marys Public Library, Children's Department, 127 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to a .
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2019
