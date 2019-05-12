Resources More Obituaries for Ethel Ford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ethel Margaret "Penny" Ford

1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ethel Margaret Ford, 81, of Fairview, died peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Manchester Commons surrounded by her loving family and is now reunited with her beloved husband. She was born in Morrisdale on Jan. 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Harry and Mary Cochrane.

Penny graduated from Central Catholic High School in St. Marys in 1955 and then attended Lock Haven State College. After rearing her four children, she returned to college to continue her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher. In 1990, she graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor's degree in Education and taught for a short time. She then pursued a different career working with her beloved husband, Sonny, to sell Jackson & Perkins roses before retiring to Florida in 2003. In 2015, she moved to Fairview, where she has been a resident of Manchester Commons. This was her last home before entering into her final home in the kingdom of God.

Penny and Sonny were married 60 years and had many adventures and travels together throughout their lives. They would challenge themselves almost daily by completing the New York Times crossword puzzle, although - let it be known - she was an even better Scrabble player and dancer.

She was also a devoted Catholic, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and true and loyal friend to many. She was called Ethel, Penny, Mom, MomMom, GiGi, Miss Penny, Aunt Penny, and Mrs. Ford, and showered all of these people with her gentle unconditional love and helped them to be their best.

Beyond her deep love and commitment to family, she was very active and had many interests, including gardening, refinishing furniture, decorating, flower arranging, and a love for learning until she was afflicted with Alzheimer's Disease.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Marion Richard "Sonny" Ford, her brother, Harry Ladimer "Laddy" Cochrane, and her sister, Virginia Caldwell.

Penny is survived by her four children: Annalynn Shuttleworth and her husband, Tim, of Fairview; Douglas Ford and his wife, Yolanda, of Adamstown, Maryland; Rick Ford and his wife, Beth, of Brownsburg, Indiana; and Mary Susan Clark and her husband, Robert, of Wabash, Indiana; 14 grandchildren: Danielle (Jonathan) Edwards, Lauren (Matthew) Murray, Nicola (Matthew) Hagen, Thomas (Samantha) Shuttleworth, James Shuttleworth, Stephanie Ford, Alexander Ford, Amanda "Mindi" Ford, Mauralynne Ford, R. Evan Ford, Katie (Jesse) Galgano, Shannon (Wesley) Sanders, Annalynn (Iliana) Regan, and ORiley Hamlin; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Aurelia Ford Cochrane of Apex, North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

For the last 3 ½ years, she was tenderly cared for by a staff of devoted, nurses, homemakers and aides at Manchester Commons-Woodside. They treated her with the love and respect of a dear family member and ensured she felt comfortable and at home during her time there.

Her life was celebrated with a Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Fairview, PA on May 13, 2019. She will be buried alongside her husband at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Her life was celebrated with a Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Fairview, PA on May 13, 2019. She will be buried alongside her husband at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Elk County Catholic High School Alumni Association, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857. Published in The Daily Press on May 13, 2019