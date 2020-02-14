Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of the World Church
134 Queens Road
St. Marys, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Gavazzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene B. Gavazzi


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene B. Gavazzi Obituary
Eugene B. Gavazzi, 81, of 115 Ford Road, St. Marys, died on Thursday, Febr. 13, 2020 surrounded by his family at Pinecrest Manor following a lengthy illness.
He was born on May 19, 1938, in Weedville, a son of the late Gino and Albina Malfer Gavazzi.
On April 21, 1956, in St. Mary's Church, he married Darlyn "Dolly" Sarginger Gavazzi of St. Marys, who survives.
Gene was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Weedville High School. He was a member of Queen of the World Church. He retired from Airco-Speer after many years of service. He was a longtime member of the Penfield Firemen's, the Bennetts Valley Legion and the St. Marys Sportmen's Club. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
In addition to his wife of nearly 64 years, Darlyn "Dolly" Gavazzi, he is survived by two sons, Thomas Gavazzi and his wife, Susan, of Warriors Mark, Michael Gavazzi and his wife, Tammy, of St. Marys; and by one daughter; Shari Wendel and her husband, Scott, of St. Marys. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Brian and Erik Gavazzi, Kati (Eric) Beimel and Kristie Wendel, and Lia and Gina Gavazzi; and by one great-granddaughter, Harper Gene Beimel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Emo and Richard Gavazzi.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene B. Gavazzi will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857, with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or to the Community Nurses, Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -