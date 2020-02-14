|
Eugene B. Gavazzi, 81, of 115 Ford Road, St. Marys, died on Thursday, Febr. 13, 2020 surrounded by his family at Pinecrest Manor following a lengthy illness.
He was born on May 19, 1938, in Weedville, a son of the late Gino and Albina Malfer Gavazzi.
On April 21, 1956, in St. Mary's Church, he married Darlyn "Dolly" Sarginger Gavazzi of St. Marys, who survives.
Gene was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Weedville High School. He was a member of Queen of the World Church. He retired from Airco-Speer after many years of service. He was a longtime member of the Penfield Firemen's, the Bennetts Valley Legion and the St. Marys Sportmen's Club. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
In addition to his wife of nearly 64 years, Darlyn "Dolly" Gavazzi, he is survived by two sons, Thomas Gavazzi and his wife, Susan, of Warriors Mark, Michael Gavazzi and his wife, Tammy, of St. Marys; and by one daughter; Shari Wendel and her husband, Scott, of St. Marys. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Brian and Erik Gavazzi, Kati (Eric) Beimel and Kristie Wendel, and Lia and Gina Gavazzi; and by one great-granddaughter, Harper Gene Beimel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Emo and Richard Gavazzi.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene B. Gavazzi will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857, with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or to the Community Nurses, Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 15, 2020