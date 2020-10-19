1/1
Eugene F. Connolly
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene F. Connolly, age 83, of Ash Street, Force, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. 
A son of the late Owen and Elizabeth (Skeith) Connolly, he was born on November 28, 1936, in Bronx, New York. 
On April 16, 1966, he married Bjorg "Bea" (Jonassen), who survives in Force.
Along with his wife, Gene is survived by two sons, Sean (Lisa) Connolly of Kittrell, North Carolina, and David (Wendy) Connolly of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; four grandchildren, Thomas, Adam, Sadie and Jona Connolly; and a sister, Mary (Dominick) Taranto of New Milford, New Jersey.
Born in the Bronx and raised in Brooklyn, Gene also lived in New Jersey for six years and the past forty nine years in Bennetts Valley. He was a self-employed painter and paper hanger all his life. He was active in the Bennetts Valley Little League, American Legion Baseball and Boy Scouts of America for many years and an avid outdoorsman.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralph M Geer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved