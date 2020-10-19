Eugene F. Connolly, age 83, of Ash Street, Force, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.
A son of the late Owen and Elizabeth (Skeith) Connolly, he was born on November 28, 1936, in Bronx, New York.
On April 16, 1966, he married Bjorg "Bea" (Jonassen), who survives in Force.
Along with his wife, Gene is survived by two sons, Sean (Lisa) Connolly of Kittrell, North Carolina, and David (Wendy) Connolly of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; four grandchildren, Thomas, Adam, Sadie and Jona Connolly; and a sister, Mary (Dominick) Taranto of New Milford, New Jersey.
Born in the Bronx and raised in Brooklyn, Gene also lived in New Jersey for six years and the past forty nine years in Bennetts Valley. He was a self-employed painter and paper hanger all his life. He was active in the Bennetts Valley Little League, American Legion Baseball and Boy Scouts of America for many years and an avid outdoorsman.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.