Eugene H. Gleixner, 90, of Naples, FL and a longtime resident of St. Marys, passed away October 1, 2020, in Naples.
Gene was born the son of Alfred (Shoey) Gleixner and Frances (Pat) Meyer Gleixner on September 19, 1930, in St. Marys. He attended the Catholic schools and graduated in 1948. After graduation, he attended the University of Notre Dame where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics in 1952. Gene then went to work at Keystone Carbon Company before being drafted into the Army. Following the Army, he rejoined Keystone where he became the Vice President of Research and Engineering. He retired from Keystone Powdered Metal Company in 1996 but remained on the Board of Directors until 2014.
On August 26, 1967, in the St. Mary's Church, Gene married Alicia Reuscher, who survives. Alicia is the daughter of the late Benedict and Edna (Lanzel). Gene and Alicia raised their family in St. Marys until moving to Naples, Florida in 2008. They were blessed with three children: Aaron, who lives with his wife Heidi in South Glastonbury, CT; Robert (Bob) and his wife Stacy who live in San Jose, CA; and Catherine Molnar and her husband Michael who live in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Gene and Alicia were further blessed with eight grandchildren: Victoria, Emily, Sarah, Amelia, Ben, Jonathan, Isabel, and Lucille and one great grandchild, Eloise. Also surviving are two sisters, Phyllis Daly of DuBois and Patricia Wickett of St. Marys; a brother, Wayne Gleixner and his wife Carol of Mt. Gretna, PA; and by a sister-in-law, Patricia Gleixner of St. Marys.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Nissel; and by a brother, Willis Gleixner.
Gene was committed to Catholic education throughout his life. He was president of the St. Marys Catholic Foundation and served on the various school boards. In later years, he was an avid computer enthusiast and a daily Mass attendant at St. Williams Parish in Naples, FL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Mary's Catholic Church on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10:00 AM, with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the St. Mary's Church, 325 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
