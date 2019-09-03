Home

Eugene H. "Tiger" Green


1940 - 2019
Eugene H. "Tiger" Green Obituary
Eugene H. "Tiger" Green, 79, of 415 Berwind Street, St. Marys, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
He was born August 15, 1940, in St. Marys, son of the late Dale and Julianne Distler Green. He was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Kersey High School, Class of 1958. Eugene was a retired employee of the Keystone Carbon Company, retiring in 2002 after 38 years of service.
In St. Marys, Eugene married Evelyn C. Platt, who survives. He is also survived by a son, Keith Karl Green of Youngsville, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Natalie and Aaron Green; a sister, Mary Lee Vollmer of St. Marys; one brother, David Roy Green of Kersey; a sister-in-law, Anna Green of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Clark Green and William Lyle Green; and by a brother-in-law, Edward Vollmer.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War. Eugene enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, watching sports, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Tim Hoover officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday from Noon - 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 East Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 4, 2019
