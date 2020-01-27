|
Evelyn R. Airgood died peacefully at Elk Haven Nursing Home, where she resided for the last three years, on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
She was born April 16, 1930 to the late Axel and Ella Odessa (Bowers) Pearson. On October 7, 1953 she married Arthur R. Airgood who passed away June 17, 1987.
Evelyn was raised and lived in Johnsonburg for most of her life before moving to Ridgway to live with her daughter. She was a graduate of Johnsonburg Area School class of 1948. Evelyn had been an active member of First Baptist Church where she served as Church Clerk for 40 years.
Evelyn had been employed by Stackpole Carbon, Windfall Products and retired from the Johnsonburg Area School District where she was a custodian.
Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Linda Tillack and husband Norman of Johnsonburg, Barbara Moreau of Ridgway and by one son Donald Airgood and wife Deb of Ridgway. She is also survived by her brother Norman Pearson and wife Ann of Fairborn, Ohio and her Grandson, Andrew Tillack. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Evelyn is predeceased by her sisters, June Pearson, Ellen (Louise) Myers, Alma Thompson and brothers, Milton Pearson, Robert Penrod, Donald Pearson and her Grandson, Herman Arthur Tillack.
Funeral services for Evelyn R. Airgood will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home in Ridgway on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Cantaral, Pastor of Wilcox Presbyterian Church officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and again on Thursday at 10 a.m. before the service. Burial will be at Wardvale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Elk Haven Christmas Fund, PO Box 853, St. Marys, PA 15857. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 28, 2020