|
|
Florence M. "Cookie" Baumgratz, 91, of 617 S. St. Marys Street, St. Marys, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Penn Highlands Elk.
She was born on January 12, 1929, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Lawrence "Poppy" and Caroline "Nana" Friedl Woelfel.
On June 28, 1952 in St. Marys Church, she married Paul H. "Chicken" Baumgratz, who preceded her in death on October 9, 1992.
A lifelong resident of the area, Cookie was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1947. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, where she was also a member of the Rosary Altar Society and served as a Sacristan. She volunteered her time at the church helping with funeral dinners and baking bread for Thanksgiving. She was also active with RCIA and the Rainbows grief counseling for children.
Over the years, she helped her husband with his businesses, and was the bookkeeper for Hi-Way Service and St. Marys Beverage. She also helped manage the Fairlane Motel.
She enjoyed going to Friday night Bible study and attending German class with her friends. Also a member of the Red Hat Society, Cookie greatly enjoyed playing cards with her friends on Friday nights. Most of all, she was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters; Carol Lanzel and her husband Stephen of St. Marys and Mary Baumgratz and her fiance Dave Kite of Kersey; and by two sons; Paul Baumgratz and his wife Terry and Robert "Peanut" Baumgratz and his wife Donna, both of St. Marys. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Eric (Molly) Lanzel, Amy (Bob) Schutz, Laura (Chris) Kaltwasser, Ryan (Amanda) Baumgratz, Kurt Baumgratz, Katie (James) Reed, Ricky (Caitlyn) Krishart and Karissa (Shawn) Helbert and by 10 great-grandchildren; Ashlynn, Brynlee, Nora, Kira, Kaleb, Josie, C.J., Kalie, Kaydence, Case, and was anticipating the birth of two more great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Florence M. "Cookie" Baumgratz will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Marys Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System or to the St. Marys Church.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 23, 2020