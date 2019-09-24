|
Florence M. M. Marvin, 84, of the Barnum Road, Eldred, died on September 22, 2019 at the Olean General Hospital following a brief illness.
Born on April 19, 1935 in Buffalo, N.Y., she was a daughter of William C. and Gladys Meinzer Biehl.
On January 28, 1956 in Franklinville, N.Y. she married Donald Basil Marvin, who passed away on May 13, 1998.
Florence was a 1953 graduate of Ten Broeck High School in Franklinville. She has resided on Barnum Road since 1963. She had been employed for several years at the Aerovox Corp. in Olean. Florence then went to work at the Olean General Hospital where she worked as a nurses' aid for 27 years and, as expressed by many people, provided excellent patient care. She also received the Employee of the Year Award in 1992.
She was an active member of the Eldred United Methodist Church, the Eldred Township Fire Department Auxiliary and the Eldred Red Hat Rebel's. She was a past member and Past Matron of the Keystone Chapter No. 2 O.E.S. of Duke Center, where she was appointed Grand Representative of Montana in Pennsylvania from 2015 until 2017, before it joined with the Phoenix Chapter No. 15 O.E.S. of Smethport. She had also achieved the Fifty Year Gold Star Membership of the O.E.S. Florence was a member and secretary of the Eldred Senior Center where she was an RSVP volunteer and had conducted Aprise training and enjoyed playing cards and bingo daily. Florence organized and hosted Eldred Senior Travelers Bus Trips due to her passion for travel and adventure. The sparkles of her life were her daughters, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Helen (Stephen) Heasley of Kane and Phyllis Marvin of Eldred; a grandson, Donald Heasley of Kane; and four great-grandchildren, Aizlinn, Jayden, Bentley and Greyson of Kane; and her special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Heasley in 2017; and a brother, William Biehl in 1979.
A funeral service for Florence M. M. Marvin will be held on Thursday, September 26, at the Eldred United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Cannistraci, pastor, and the Rev. Christopher White, co-officiating.
Burial will follow in the McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Friends may call at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred today, Wednesday, September 25, from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m.
An Eastern Star Memorial service will be held today at the Frame Funeral Home at 3:45 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Eldred United Methodist Church or the Eldred Senior Center or Friends Memorial Library of Kane or the Eldred Area Library.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 25, 2019