Floyd Duane Howell III
1951 - 2020
Floyd Duane Howell III, of Daytona Beach, Florida, died peacefully on May 28, 2020, with family at his side, due to complications of heart disease.
Floyd was born on April 8, 1951 in Clearfield. He graduated from Saint Marys Area High School in 1969.  He received a bachelors degree in civil engineering and a masters degree in finance from Penn State University. Floyd was a practicing CPA in Florida and Pennsylvania at the time of his death. He was owner of Howell & Co. Accounting & Auditing firm. He enjoyed all Penn State sports and traveling.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy Flegal Howell of Santa Fe, New Mexico; his children, Floyd (Jana) Howell of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Hayley (Wesley) Pedersen of Newport Beach, California, Alexandra (Emmanuel) Howell-Abolo of Brussels, Belgium and Whitney Howell of Washington, DC; his grandchildren, Quinn and Parker Pedersen, Aidan, Brennan, Nolan and Lochlan Howell; siblings, Patti (Tim) Miller of Crestline, Ohio, William (Mercy) Howell of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, Penni (Charles) Chambers of Santa Fe, New Mexico; his former spouse, Marianne Uberti of State College; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Duane Howell II.  
Arrangements are private. The family wishes to thank Halifax Health for their kind, compassionate and skilled care.

Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
