Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
Floyd J. Wickett Jr.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Floyd J. Wickett Jr. Obituary
Floyd J. Wickett Jr., 78, of 2914 Ridgway/Johnsonburg Road, Ridgway, died Wednesday evening, March 6, 2019, at his residence following a short illness.
He was born Aug. 17, 1940, in St. Marys, a son of the late Floyd J. and Ann (Unick) Wickett, Sr. He married Patricia A. Meyer on Dec. 13, 1960, she survives.
He resided in Ridgway for 31 years and was a former St. Marys resident. Floyd had attended St. Marys Area Schools. He was Catholic by faith. He was a member of the Ridgway V.F.W., the American Legion, the NRA, the Moose, the Elks, and the Eagles. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He had been employed by Eastern Sintered Alloys for 34 years.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Wickett, of Ridgway; one son, Scott (Rebecca) Wickett of Ridgway; one daughter, Kimberly (Martin) Kim of St. Marys; three grandchildren, Logan Wickett, Holly Kim, and Alicia Kim; three sisters, Mary Ann Wickett of Weedville; Diane (James) Christoff of St. Johns Islands, South Carolina; and Lisa (George) Salter of Emporium; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother Ruth (Mertz) Wickett; two sisters, Carol Parisi and Laurie (George) Long; and a grandson, Hunter F. Wickett.
A Memorial Service for Floyd J. Wickett, Jr. will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Deacon Raymond Ehrensberger of the St. Marys Catholic Church in St. Marys.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to The Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2019
