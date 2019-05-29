Home

Christopher-Mitchell Funeral Homes Inc
16650 State Route 31
Holley, NY 14470
(585) 638-6466
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christopher-Mitchell Funeral Homes Inc
16650 State Route 31
Holley, NY 14470
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Christopher-Mitchell Funeral Homes Inc
16650 State Route 31
Holley, NY 14470
Floyd James Hanes


1976 - 2019
Floyd James Hanes Obituary
Floyd James Hanes, 43, died unexpectedly at his home on May 24, 2019.
He was born March 31, 1976 in Brockport, New York, a son of Carl and Yong Cha (Kim) Hanes and had lived in that area all of his life.
Floyd loved golf and soccer. He graduated from Holley High School in 1994 where he played soccer. He and his team won the state championship. Earning a soccer scholarship to play at MCC, Floyd attended and received his associate degree in accounting.
In addition to his parents Carl and Kim, he is survived by his brother, Richard Hanes of Holley, New York; his niece, Nadia; aunts, Doreen Hanes of Florida, Chris Habicht, Bambi Garner both of Pennsylvania, Janice Nicely of North Tonawanda, New York, and Carolyn Walko of Pennsylvania; his uncle, Robert Kryk of Arizona; as well as many cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his uncle, Steven Tucker.
The family of Floyd James Hanes will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Rte. 31, Holley, New York on Friday, May 31 from 4-7 p.m., where his Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the organization of one's choice.
To share a special memory of Floyd, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Press on May 30, 2019
