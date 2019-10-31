|
|
Frances A. Schatz, 96, of 753 Washington Street, St. Marys, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor, after a brief illness.
She was born March 27, 1923, in Arroyo, PA, daughter of the late Anthony and Louise Iskra Celin. Frances was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys schools. She was a retired employee of Keystone Thermometrics, retiring in 1985, after many years of service.
On October 20, 1945, in the Sacred Heart Church, Frances married Robert A. Schatz, who preceded her in death on March 29, 2012.
She is survived by two sons, Donald H. Schatz and his wife Barbara and Larry R. Schatz and his wife Serena, both of St. Marys; three grandchildren, Michelle Showalter, Aaron Schatz, and Bryce Schatz; two step-grandchildren, Ryan Keller and Sierra Corbett; and by three great-grandchildren, Jackson Showalter, Emily Schatz, and Bailey Schatz.
In addition to her husband and parents, Frances was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Haberberger and Rose Cheatle. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Frances was a member of the Sacred Heart Church and a member of the church social committee. She was a volunteer for the Christian Food Bank and the St. Marys Senior Center. Frances enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, and flowers, and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Monday morning, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail, 168 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 East Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2019