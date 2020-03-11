Home

Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Frances Ann Wittman


1936 - 2019
Frances Ann Wittman Obituary
Frances Ann Wittman, 83, died on August 24, 2019, in Minnesota.
She was born May 8, 1936, daughter of the late Jerome and Mary Wittman.
Frances was a 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Shortly after high school she entered the Benedictine Convent where Frances took the name Sister Brigid. With permission after 40 years, she left the Convent and moved to Minnesota where she resided until her death.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Monday, March 16, 2020 shortly after the 6 p.m. Rosary Service with Fr. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor officiating.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2020
