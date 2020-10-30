Fred Jesberger, 93, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully with his family by his side, in Spokane, Washington on October 16, 2020.
Dad was born May 5th 1927 in St. Marys, the fifth child of seven. He had a great childhood describing it as a Huckleberry Finn existence in the wilds of Western PA. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent most of his time during the war in Panama, where he bragged that, "not one Japanese plane made it past him!" Upon returning home he joined the "Dapper Dan" club as one of most eligible bachelors in St Marys. He loved to tell the story of our grandfather patiently waiting for him to come home after a night of carousing so they could head to the stream together for a little fishing. Finally, he met the woman of his dreams, Marie Kern. After a courtship of over a year Dad proposed before midnight mass on Christmas Eve. They were married on May 5th, 1956 in a three-day ceremony (what a party!).
In 1959 Dad got stuck in the snow and told Mom they were moving to Arizona. Mom said, "Great I am already packed!" They followed Mom's Arizona roots moving to Phoenix and finally settling in Tempe in 1962. Over the next years he was the father that we all aspire to be from being the only dad camping with daughter Julie's Girls Club campouts in the Superstition Mountains to coaching parks and rec baseball teams for his sons. After retirement Fred and Marie wintered in GiIbert, Arizona and summered in a log cabin outside of Deary, Idaho where they enjoyed many adventures including fishing and exploring North Idaho with their grandkids. Spending time with his grandkids and gently teaching them life lessons was one of his many special gifts. Eventually they moved to Hayden Lake, Idaho where they created many more memories.
Dad was always a very hard worker and volunteered at several places after he retired. Fred never met a stranger. He was known for walking daily (with his unique walking stick) and talking to almost every neighbor. If you didn't stop to visit, he would wait until you did. He will be missed!
Fred leaves behind his children Greg (Jan), Julie (Chad) and Mike (Michelle). Also, daughter-in-law Tammie Ehrgott, eight grandchildren Mike (Taylor), Katie (Matthew), Josh (Kelsey), Hannah, Zach, Emily, Eric and Jeremy, as well as five great-grandchildren Henry, Addison, Andrew, Jack and Mckenna. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Marie, of 52 years and his son Andrew along with his parents and siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spokane, Washington. Due to COVID-19 concerns social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. Limited space is available and attendance will be by invitation only. You can also follow livestream at https://shparishspokane.org/livesteam
or on Facebook at Sacred Heart Church, Spokane. Private inurnment will be held along with a rosary at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Gilbert, Arizona, November 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. If you would like to view an interview that Greg had with our dad last year here is the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rh--QwSU74.
We hope to have a celebration of life gathering when COVID-19 concerns ease.
Dad would have appreciated memorial donations to Meals on Wheels (1222 W. Second Ave, Spokane, WA 99201), or Catholic Charities (204 S. Wall St., Spokane, WA 99201) or your favorite charity
