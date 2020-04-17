|
|
Freda M. Schneider, 74, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
She resided at Elk Towers for almost two years. She was born July 20, 1945, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Robert Feldbauer and Henrietta Samick Feldbauer, and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1964.
On July 14, 2000, Freda married David A. Schneider, who survives. She is also survived by her children, George Steele, Jr. and his fiancée Nancy Riccadonna of Force, Barbara Ann Steele Bartlett of Elmira, New York, and Robert L. Steele of St. Marys; six grandchildren, Noel Bartlett Woughter and her husband Tim of Elmira, New York, Brandi Bartlett and her companion Ross of Elmira, New York, Rachel Bartlett of Elmira, New York, Brent Bartlett of Texas, Tangina (Gina) Steele of St. Marys, and Dalton Steele of Force. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Jacob Woughter and Sara Woughter of Elmira, New York; a brother-in-law, Paul J. Schneider of St. Marys; a sister-in-law, Arlita Feldbauer of St. Marys; and by many cousins who live in St. Marys.
Besides her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her only sibling, Leroy Feldbauer, on December 12, 1999; and by her first husband, George Steele, Sr. in July of 1999.
Freda enjoyed going to the Casino in Salamanca with her husband, but playing Bingo was their favorite thing to do. She enjoyed her friends at Elk Towers, who were always there for her. She had a Guardian Angel and a shadow, her cute dog "Eliott", who followed her wherever she went. Freda was a longtime member of the Moose.
There will be no visitation.
A private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
A Memorial Mass will be held in the Queen of the World Church at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2020