Freida A. Cassels, 92, of 1092 S. Michael Road, St. Marys, was called home to the Lord unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Penn Highlands Elk.
She was born on March 14, 1928, in Ridgway, a daughter of the late Fred and Viola Krieg Prechtl.
On May 1, 1948, in St. Benedict's Church in Daguscahonda, she married William "Bill" Cassels, who preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2013. Having loved and been in love for more than 65 years, they are now together in paradise.
Freida was a graduate of St. Marys High School and was very active with Women's Aglow for many years. A devout and faithful woman, she spent much of her time reading and studying the Bible, and could often be found ministering health and wellness to those around her. She touched the lives of many over the years, and brought the teachings of Jesus to friends and strangers alike. She organized and held many Bible studies over the years, and was a true prophet of Jesus.
A dedicated member of her church, she also enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling with her husband. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by one son, Joseph J. Cassels of St. Marys; two daughters, Faith A. DeFour and her husband, Jeff ,of Kane, and Hope M. Piccolo and her husband, David, of St. Marys; by four grandchildren, Jesse (Megan Michalak) Piccolo, Regina (Daniel) Fiscus, Alex (Jill) Piccolo, and Sonya Struble; and by five great-grandhchildren, Ariana, Maverick, Gabriella, Mia, and Luca. She is also survived by six siblings, Albert Prechtl of St. Marys, Fred (Mary Ann) Prechtl, Jr. of Daguscahonda, Thomas (Peggy) Prechtl of Ridgway, Mary Hanes of Erie, Helen Lenox of St. Marys, Margaret (Clarence "Babe") Gerg of Toby; and by in-laws, Edward Saline and Cindy Prechtl; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, William "Billy" Cassels, in 1976; two brothers, Kenneth and Richard Prechtl; a sister, Carolyn Saline; and by a sister in infancy, Shirley.
A Memorial Service for Freida A. Cassels will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Hallton Church of Christ Bible Training Center, 657 Evergreen Drive, Ridgway, PA 15853 with the Rev. Ron Burkett, officiating.
Family and friends will be received at the Bible Training Center from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment and private graveside services will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hallton Church of Christ Bible Training Center.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.