Freida (Wetzel) Farmery Tyger, 98, of St. Marys, and formerly of Smithport and Glen Campbell, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home.
The daughter of Ray and Mollie (Cessna) Wetzel, she was born on November 4, 1921 in Banks Township, Indiana County.
Freida was a graduate of Rossiter High School.
She had attended the Smithport United Methodist Church.
Freida was a member of the former Punxsutawney Order of the Eastern Star. Her favorite hobbies involved sewing projects, especially quilting and crocheting.
She enjoyed camping with her husband, Don and especially liked their road trips to Alaska and Nova Scotia.
Her career spanned employment at Punxsy Sportswear; at Punxsutawney School District as a reading aid and working as a beautician.
Freida is survived by her three stepsons: Larry (Carolyn) Tyger of Bellefonte; Jamie (Mary Lou) Tyger of St. Marys, and Douglas (Jody) Tyger of Kersey; 13 step grandchildren and 19 step great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Richard "Dick" Farmery in 1985; her second husband Donald Tyger in 2010; two children: Thomas Yeager and Marianne Getty; step grandson: Adam Tyger; five sisters and three brothers.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1-2 p.m., the time of the 2 p.m. funeral service, at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd., 18944 Rte 286 Hwy E., Hillsdale, Indiana County, PA. Pastor John White will officiate. Interment will take place at Burnside Cemetery in Burnside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to Smithport United Methodist Church, c/o Sharon Niel, 2936 Glen Campbell Rd., Glen Campbell, PA 15742.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2020