Gabriel P. "Paul" Catalone, 90, of Spring St., Emporium, died at his residence on Wednesday afternoon, September 30, 2020.
He was born June 28, 1930 in St. Marys, a son of the late Rocco and Rose Caseino Catalone. On November 6, 1954 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Force he married the late Sigmonda "Ziggy" Visneski Catalone.
Mr. Catalone retired from DCNR where he worked for many years. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and the VFW Miller-Raffaele Post 6221. He enjoyed going to the casino with his wife but most of all he loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by four sons, Dale Catalone and his wife Debbie, Emporium; Ronald Catalone and his wife Mary Ann, Emporium; Dave Catalone and his wife Marcia, Crosby; Gerald "Jerry" Catalone and his wife Julie, Emporium; one daughter, Lisa Brown, Emporium; 20 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, two great great granddaughters; five sisters, Virginia Skryzpek, Kersey; Joanne (Tom) Bauer, Kersey; Mary Lanshcak, Weedville; Betty Williams, St. Marys; Lucy (Craig) Newton, Hummelstown; four brothers, Rudy Catalone, St. Marys; Robert (Betty) Catalone, St. Marys; Edward Catalone, Hummelstown; Rocky (Sandy) Catalone, Hershey.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by son, Donald Catalone in Dec. 1984; son-in-law, Bruce Brown, two brothers, Mario Catalone and Joseph in infancy and a sister, Rita Mattivi.
Visitation will be at the Barnett Funeral Home on Friday from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Mark Catholic Church,
235 East Fourth Street, Emporium, PA on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. with Rev. Paul S. Siebert, Pastor, as Celebrant. A military service will be accorded by the Cameron County Memorial Detail. Burial will be in the St. Mark Catholic Cemetery, in Emporium.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donors choice
