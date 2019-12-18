|
Gabrielle A. "Gay" Cassidy, 86, of the Rouse Home in Youngsville, and a former resident of St. Marys, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Rouse Home, after a lengthy illness.
She was born May 20, 1933, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Matthew and Alice Erich Cassidy. Gay was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1951, and she earned her associate degree from Penn State University. She worked as an accountant for the former Smith Brothers Department Store and National Molded, both in St. Marys. In 1973, Gay moved to Erie and worked at various places until finding a fit with Kraus Electric Company, from where she eventually retired.
Gay is survived by a sister, Sandra Reider and her husband Carl of St. Marys; and by her nieces and nephews, Dean Reider (Lenora), Clint Reider, Patrick Reider (Jodie), Holly Bandy (Tom), Corinna Luhr (John), Linda Wolfe (Harvey), Yvonne Smith (Robert), Michele Auman, Matthew Auman, and Tracey Decker (Mark).
In addition to her parents, Gay was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Auman.
Gay was a former member of the St. Mary's Church in St. Marys and more recently, a member of the St. Luke's Catholic Church in Erie. She will be remembered for her generosity and creativity, especially with her donation of time and talents to her churches, most notably St. Luke's Church in Erie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Monday morning, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
