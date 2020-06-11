Gary L. Dreier, 66, of 422 West Creek Road, St. Marys, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness.
He was born July 22, 1953 in St. Marys, a son of the late Otto and Esther Schenck Miller Dreier.
On July 20, 1991, in Sacred Heart Church, he married Stacey Sadley, who survives.
Gary was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of Sacred Heart Church. He retired from the City of St. Marys after many years of service. He was the owner of Willies Bed and breakfast for multiple years.
In addition to his wife of nearly 29 years, Stacey Sadley Dreier, he is survived by two children from a previous marriage; Heather Housler and her husband Michael and Mike Dreier, by two grandsons; Ari and Ethan Housler. He is also survived by two sisters; Debra Dreier and Susan Bartlet, by four brothers; Edward Dreier, Mark Dreier, David Dreier, and Ted Miller. He is also survived by a mother-in-law Sue Sadley. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Miller.
A graveside service for Gary L. Dreier will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB officiating.
A Memorial Mass is being scheduled and will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Penn Highlands Elk hospice team. https://www.phhealthcare.org/donate/donate-to-penn-highlands-elk
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.