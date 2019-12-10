|
Gary T. Schreiber, 74, of St. Marys, died the morning of Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his residence following a brief illness.
He was born on April 5, 1945, in St. Marys, a son of Bernard and Caroline Schutz Schreiber. On June 29, 2002 he married Pamela J. "Pam" Stewart in St. Marys. She survives.
Gary resided in St. Marys all his life and graduated from St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1963. He was a member of Queen of the World Catholic Church; American Legion Post 105; past member of Dagus Mines Vietnam Veterans of America-Chapter 720 and a founding member of the St. Marys Vietnam Veterans of America-Chapter 948 for which he was still active. He was a member of the St. Marys Civil Air Patrol-Squadron 507 and was its financial officer. He loved to play horseshoes, especially with his brother entering and winning many tournaments.
He owned and operated Schreiber's Garage for over 50 years, retiring in 2009. Gary was a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran serving overseas as a Sergeant with the 4512 Orgn Maint. Squadron.
He is survived by his wife at home along with a son, Douglas Schreiber and his wife Diane of Johnsonburg; two step-children, James Pesce of Thomasville, North Carolina and Deborah Wickett of Kersey; nine grandchildren: Garrett Schreiber; Parker Wickett (Andrea); Stacy Wickett; Tiffany Wickett; Brandy Wickett; Keri Wickett and Christine Schaberl; and three great-grandchildren: Braden Schaberl, Andrew Gerg and Camdyn Schaberl.
Gary was predeceased by his parents and three brothers: James and Bernie Schreiber and Bernard Schreiber in infancy.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary T. Schreiber will be conducted at Queen of the World Catholic Church, St. Marys on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Jeffrey Noble, Pastor. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, Pa. If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the St. Marys Servicemen's Detail. Military honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Detail.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 11, 2019